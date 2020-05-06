CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS stock opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.