Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 929 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.18% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,517,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $117.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.30. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $140.28.

About iShares US Consumer Goods ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 572 Shares of Gartner Inc
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 572 Shares of Gartner Inc
CBRE Group Inc Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC
CBRE Group Inc Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hershey Co
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hershey Co
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in HP Inc.
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in HP Inc.
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report