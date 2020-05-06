Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 929 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.18% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,517,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $117.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.30. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $140.28.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

