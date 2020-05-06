Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 36,664 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 162.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,664 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 60,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the period.

SLV stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

