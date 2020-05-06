18,850 Shares in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,576,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,484,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,965,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,439,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,192,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities Inc has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.94.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.