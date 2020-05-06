Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 125.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 50.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

