Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 166,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after buying an additional 46,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after buying an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $140.76 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $107.20 and a 52 week high of $168.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.18.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

