Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

GILD stock opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,058,161 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

