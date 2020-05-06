Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK opened at $180.49 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $211.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.35.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

