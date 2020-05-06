Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $748,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,317 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.05. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

