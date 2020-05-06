Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,965,000 after buying an additional 1,506,488 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 752.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,644,000 after buying an additional 563,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 779,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,265,000 after buying an additional 561,805 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $108.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at $656,061,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,954 shares of company stock worth $4,805,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fortinet from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fortinet from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

