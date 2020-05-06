Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,972,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $656,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,003 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,691,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $438,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,815 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,561,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $126,829,000 after purchasing an additional 232,863 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,675,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,605,000 after purchasing an additional 537,072 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of VOD opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.