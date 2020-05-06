Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 25,608 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,608 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Motco acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Entergy by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 24.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

In related news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.