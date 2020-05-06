Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Given New $16.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRLN. BidaskClub downgraded Marlin Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Marlin Business Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marlin Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MRLN opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.95. Marlin Business Services has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

