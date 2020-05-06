Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Argus

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research raised Facebook from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Facebook from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.16.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $207.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.93. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $585.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,222 shares of company stock worth $17,398,396. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

