Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Nomura

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target reduced by Nomura from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SWK. Citigroup started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.41.

NYSE SWK opened at $107.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.72. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64,250 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

