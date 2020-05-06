Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Raised to $65.00 at Roth Capital

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARVN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.18.

ARVN stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36. Arvinas has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $58.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.82 per share, with a total value of $102,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 826 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $31,065.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,734.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,745 shares of company stock worth $2,299,889 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Arvinas by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

