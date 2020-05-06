Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) Lowered to Market Perform at Noble Financial

Noble Financial cut shares of Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Noble Financial currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akazoo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Akazoo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Shares of SONG opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Akazoo has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akazoo by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akazoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akazoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Akazoo by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Akazoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akazoo Company Profile

Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.

