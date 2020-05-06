Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) Lowered to Market Perform at Noble Financial

Noble Financial cut shares of Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Noble Financial currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akazoo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Akazoo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.10.
Shares of SONG opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Akazoo has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $7.49.
Akazoo Company Profile
Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.
