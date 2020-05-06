Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to Outperform

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,561.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,616,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,251,000 after purchasing an additional 226,438 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,222,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,307,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,762,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,259,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,384,000 after purchasing an additional 562,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

