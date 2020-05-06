Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen raised shares of Wendys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Wendys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.87.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of WEN opened at $18.81 on Monday. Wendys has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wendys by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at $43,163,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Wendys by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Wendys by 512.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Wendys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.