Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
WEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen raised shares of Wendys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Wendys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.87.
Shares of WEN opened at $18.81 on Monday. Wendys has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wendys by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at $43,163,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Wendys by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Wendys by 512.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Wendys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wendys
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
