PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

UBS Group lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.93.

NYSE PNC opened at $99.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.07. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 23,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 810.6% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

