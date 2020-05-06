Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Upgraded by Cowen to “Outperform”

Cowen upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $147.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.35. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $230.32. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 645 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Universal Display by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

