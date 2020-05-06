Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WY. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.36.

NYSE:WY opened at $17.52 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 5,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $313,904.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

