CAE (NYSE:CAE) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CAE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded CAE from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CAE from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE CAE opened at $15.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60. CAE has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.60 million. CAE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in CAE by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CAE by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

