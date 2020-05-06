Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.65.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $7.88 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.07). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

In related news, CEO Michael Ure purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Crane purchased 340,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $1,999,909.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 499,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,250.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 133.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 46,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 35.7% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 15.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 83.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.