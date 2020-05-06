JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Sell Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GCTAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

