2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

TWOU has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of 2U from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 2U from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. 2U currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.15.

TWOU opened at $27.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. 2U has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $63.07.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that 2U will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 2U by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 63.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 19.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,005,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,223,000 after buying an additional 824,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in 2U by 187.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 42,382 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

