Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Polarityte from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polarityte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polarityte has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.64.

NASDAQ:PTE opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.72. Polarityte has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $8.89.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 169.50% and a negative net margin of 1,636.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Polarityte will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 12,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $38,755.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 440,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,986.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cameron J. Hoyler sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $35,467.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 327,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,947 shares of company stock worth $214,979 in the last three months. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

