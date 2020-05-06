Regulus Therapeutics’ (RGLS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.90. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 272.13% and a negative return on equity of 401.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

