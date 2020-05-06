Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen began coverage on Itamar Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Itamar Medical from $19.50 to $17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.35.

ITMR stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITMR. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,000. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

