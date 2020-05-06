Model N’s (MODN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Model N (NYSE:MODN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MODN. BTIG Research began coverage on Model N in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Model N from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Model N in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. Model N has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.41 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 7,788 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $257,237.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,506,990.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 2,377 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $78,512.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,164 shares of company stock worth $384,936 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Model N during the first quarter valued at $395,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Model N by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,179,000 after buying an additional 53,532 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth about $789,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter worth about $845,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

