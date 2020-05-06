Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.00.

MELI stock opened at $620.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercadolibre has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $756.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $530.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

