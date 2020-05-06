Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

