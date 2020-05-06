I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.80.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $37.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.62. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($4.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($3.26). Equities analysts predict that I-Mab will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About I-Mab

