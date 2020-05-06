Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PROS (NYSE:PRO)

PROS (NYSE:PRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PROS from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Get PROS alerts:

PRO opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.44. PROS has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $75.39.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PROS will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in PROS during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in PROS by 81.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PROS by 49.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,452,000 after buying an additional 87,269 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in PROS by 40.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.