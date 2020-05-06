Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $89.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $71.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.05. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.36. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.