SpareBank 1 SMN’s (SRMGF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial and banking products and services to personal and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company provides advisory services; and a range of products in the fields of financing, savings and investment, insurance, and payment services.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.