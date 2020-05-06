SpareBank 1 SMN’s (SRMGF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial and banking products and services to personal and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company provides advisory services; and a range of products in the fields of financing, savings and investment, insurance, and payment services.

