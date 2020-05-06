LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Credit Suisse Group

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LYFT. Northcoast Research raised LYFT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised LYFT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LYFT from $85.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.68.

Get LYFT alerts:

Shares of LYFT opened at $26.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LYFT has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.05.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. Research analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $157,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $879,996 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,836,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,444,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $158,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,704,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $116,343,000 after acquiring an additional 351,599 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.