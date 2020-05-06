State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 30,185 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,185 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, COO Saumya Sutaria purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $283,600.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana purchased 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THC opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

