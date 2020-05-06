State of Michigan Retirement System Has $29,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,269 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.36.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $153.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

