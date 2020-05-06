State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,483 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

HIW opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.73.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wood & Company upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

