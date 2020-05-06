State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,386 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $203.48 on Wednesday. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.15 and a 200 day moving average of $162.71.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

