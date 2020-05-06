Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Booking were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,749,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,495,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 658,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,455,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Booking by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,393.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,353.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,781.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $22.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 52.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,771.77.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

