State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 32,225 Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,225 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 554,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 657,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53,078 shares during the period.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Matador Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Shares of MTDR opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Matador Resources Co has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $868.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 4.76.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Posner purchased 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,745.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $89,910.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 461,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,724. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.