State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 32,228 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,228 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Macerich were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,430,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Macerich by 591.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAC shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. purchased 8,417 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,314.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,120.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $71,846.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 210,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,330 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAC stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.83. Macerich Co has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.03%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.30%.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

