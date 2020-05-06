State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,072 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 634.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

