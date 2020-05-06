State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 91.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,357 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Leidos by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Leidos by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $98.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.82.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

