Blue Square Asset Management LLC Buys 79 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TenCore Partners LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 17,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,547.27.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,924.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,155.16 billion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.