Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $262.20 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Madison Square Garden Sports an industry rank of 127 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $350.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $308.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $365.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $254,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $304,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $354,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $370,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $394,000.

Shares of MSGS opened at $168.03 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $161.15 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $628.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.50 million.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

