Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock Position Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 980.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank cut Helmerich & Payne from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of HP stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.29%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

