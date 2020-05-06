Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock Position Lifted by Cwm LLC

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 980.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank cut Helmerich & Payne from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of HP stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.29%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc.
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc.
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $748,000 Position in ConocoPhillips
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $748,000 Position in ConocoPhillips
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet Inc
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet Inc
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 25,608 Shares of Entergy Co.
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 25,608 Shares of Entergy Co.
Marlin Business Services Given New $16.00 Price Target at JMP Securities
Marlin Business Services Given New $16.00 Price Target at JMP Securities


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report