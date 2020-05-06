Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New $5.10 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,130,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,547.27.

AMZN opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,155.16 billion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,108.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,924.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.